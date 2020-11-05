Steel Strips Wheels receives new orders for USD 0.94 mn

Steel Strips Wheels has secured export orders for over 11,000 wheels from a new US customer to be executed in December 2020 from its Chennai plant.

This new business relationship is expected to realize annual business of close to USD 10 million in CY2021 which would be one of the largest businesses to be executed from SSWL Chennai plant.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)