Tata Power Renewable Energy announces conclusion of Rs 4000 cr capital infusion

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company (Tata Power), has received the second and final round of investment of Rs 2,000 crore from GreenForest New Energies Bidco (GreenForest) and has successfully allotted 20,00,00,000 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) at face value of Rs 100 each at par aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore on a preferential basis to GreenForest.

Subsequent to this second tranche, TPREL has now received Rs 4,000 crore of investment pursuant to the binding agreement signed on 14th April 2022 between Tata Power, TPREL and BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium, including Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) within the targeted timelines.

GreenForest holds 6.06% equity in TPREL and on conversion of the above CCPS, will hold 9.76% to 11.43% equity stake in TPREL, subject to the equity valuation on final conversion.

The equity infusion will fund India's most comprehensive, renewal energy platform, consisting of five distinct businesses delivering long-term, customer-oriented solutions. TPREL houses all renewable energy businesses of Tata Power including those in: Utility Scale Solar, Wind & Hybrid Generation assets; Solar Cell & Module Manufacturing; Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracting; Rooftop Solar infrastructure; Solar Pumps and Electric Vehicle Charging infrastructure. The completion of this equity infusion will fund TPREL's aggressive growth plans. Over the next five years, it aims to achieve a portfolio of over 20 GW of renewables assets and a market leading position.

