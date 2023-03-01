Natco Pharma launches Pomalidomide Capsules in Canada

Natco Pharma announced the launch of Pomalidomide Capsules in Canada, the first generic alternative to POMALYST brand in the country approved by Health Canada.

Pomalidomide is used in combination with Dexamethasone and Bortezomib for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma, commonly referred to as myeloma, is a cancer of plasma cells. It is the second most common form of blood cancer in Canada with about 8,000 Canadians living with myeloma.

Natco launched pomalidomide under their brand NAT-POMALIDOMIDE in strengths of 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg capsules and available through the RevAid risk management platform.

This launch reflects Natco's continued investment in Canada to expand portfolio of high-quality generic medicines at affordable prices.

