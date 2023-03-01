Escorts Kubota records 27.8% growth in Feb tractor sales

-
ALSO READ
Escorts Kubota gains as total sales jumps 16% YoY in January
Escorts Kubota reports nearly 28% YoY jump in Feb'23 tractor sales
Escorts Kubota tractor sales rises 7% YoY in October
Escorts Kubota records 16.5% growth in January tractor sales
Escorts Kubota tractor sales jumps 19% YoY in December
-
Domestic tractor sales in February 2023 were at 7,245 tractors registering a growth of 27.4 percent as against 5,686 tractors sold in February 2022.
Retail demand across geographies remained strong. Overall positive sentiment, with record rabi sowing, better crop prices, good level of water reservoirs, increased Union budget allocations to rural and Agri sector, we expect demand momentum to remain strong across geographies.
Export tractor sales in February 2023 was at 566 tractors registering a growth of 32.2 percent as against 428 tractors sold in February 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU