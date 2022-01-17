Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions two solar power projects in UP

-
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), 100% subsidiary of Tata Power today announced commissioning of two Solar Power projects of 50 MW each at Prayagraj, and Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The landmark projects have been completed by TPREL within the agreed timelines inspite of Covid challenges.
The plants are expected to generate more than 221.26 million units annually.
Approximately 1,59,600 modules were used in the project at Prayagraj and the installation is expected to reduce 91,137 lakh tons of carbon emission every year. For the smooth implementation, installation of 16 Inverters, 103.25 KM of DC cable and 4,87,080 man hours were used in the project.
Similarly, at Banda, 1,67,440 modules were used over 236 acres of land, with 16 invertors using 3,35,000 man hours. The plants at Prayagraj and Banda are expected to reduce 1,77,037 lakh tons of carbon emission annually.
