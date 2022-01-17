Dalmia Cement (Bharat) commissions enhanced capacity at its Murli Plant

Dalmia Bharat announced that its subsidiary, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) has commenced the commercial production at its Murli Plant in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra and thereby adding 2.9 MnT cement capacity to the company's overall installed capacity. The company's installed cement capacity has now grown to 35.9 MnT. The company acquired the plant for Rs 410 crore and further committed to invest Rs 929 crore for the revival, modernisation, expansion and installing green manufacturing equipment viz Waste Heat Recovery Systems, Solar Power, Green Fuel systems and Robotic Labs for enhanced Quality monitoring.

Approx. Rs 900 crore is spent/committed out of a total of INR 1339 crores. The Plant has been turned around in a record time of 15 months from its acquisition under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process.

