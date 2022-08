Datamatics partners with Apromore for process discovery and mining technology

Datamatics today announced that it has signed a technology partnership with Apromore, the leading provider of process mining and predictive process monitoring technology.

The partnership will fast-track process discovery for enterprises by identifying and seeing business processes as they are not as they seem to be. The discovered models can be used in digital transformation initiatives to make informed decisions about what processes to prioritize for automation using Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform for optimized business performance.

