LTI expands its collaboration with Microsoft

Launches a dedicated Microsoft business unitLarsen & Toubro Infotech has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to focus on developing high-value cloud solutions for enterprises. As a part of this multi-year collaboration, LTI has launched a dedicated Microsoft business unit that develops and offers end-to-end digital transformation solutions.
Through this association, LTI will also train 12,000 professionals from its existing workforce on various Microsoft technologies by 2024. The main objective of this effort is to enable skill development of LTI employees that are a part of Microsoft unit and enhance their competencies across technologies like cloud, data, IoT and security.
