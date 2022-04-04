IRB Infra receives provisional certificate for project on Vadodara Mumbai Expressway

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that the Project of Eight lane Vadodara Kim Expressway from Km 355.00 to Km 378.740 (Padra to Vadodara Section of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway) in the State of Gujarat under NHDP Phase - VI on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Phase IA-Package 1) implemented by VKI Expressway- Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company, has been issued a Provisional Certificate by the Competent Authority upon substantial completion of the Works in 22.585 km out of 23.740 km of the Project Highway.

Consequently, the SPV is eligible for receipt of bi-annually Annuity payments from NHAI for the operation period of 15 years.

