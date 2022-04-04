MOIL achieves 22% growth in total turnover in FY22

MOIL announced that FY 2021-22 has been one of the best years of performance in the history of MOIL as its turnover has almost touched the highest-ever achieved so far in FY 2018-19.

Total turnover of the company has been ~ Rs. 1436 crores in FY 2021-22 (provisional) registering growth of ~22% in comparison to previous year's turnover of Rs. 1177 crores and is marginally lower than the highest-ever achievement of Rs. 1441 crores in FY 2018-19.

Despite adverse impact of second and third wave of Covid-19 affecting the operational activities of the Company for almost two months, MOIL has recorded the above performance. High grade ore production (6.53 lakh MT) and sales (6.65 lakh MT) is also at the highest level.

This performance is the result of better product planning, marketing strategy and, most important, efforts put in by employees at all levels.

MOIL has achieved production of 12.31 lakh MT in FY 2021-22 as against 11.43 lakh MT in last year, an increase of ~ 8%. Total sales at 12.12 lakh MT are almost at the same level of previous year of 12.18 lakh MT.

