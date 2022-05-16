Tata Power Solar Systems bags 300 MW solar project worth Rs 1731 cr

Tata Power Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Power Solar Systems bagged an order of 300MW Solar project worth Rs 1,731 crore, inclusive of tax from NHPC.

The project site, located in Rajasthan, will be developed under the CPSU scheme of IREDA. The project will be completed within 18 months' time period, aims to reduce around 6,36,960 carbon emissions, and is expected to generate approximately 750 million units annually.

Cells and modules made in India would be used in the project installation.

Tata Power Solar has always been a pioneer in implementing and commissioning such large-scale solar and renewable projects. With this win, the company's pending order book reaches Rs 13,500 crore and the total utility-scale solar project portfolio touches 9.7GWp.

