Mahindra Logistics completes acquisition of three entities from Meru Travel Solutions

Mahindra Logistics has completed the acquisition of 100% stake of Meru Mobility Tech (MMTPL), V-Link Automotive Services (VASPL) and V-Link Fleet Solutions (VFSPL) from Meru Travel Solutions.

Following the acquisition, MMTPL and VFSPL have become a subsidiaries of the Company on 12 May 2022. VASPL has become a subsidiary of the Company on 13 May 2022.

As on date, MMTPL, VFSPL and VASPL are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company and would continue to remain subsidiaries of Mahindra & Mahindra.

