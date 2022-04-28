Tata Power to install up to 5000 EV charging points across member developers of NAREDCO

Tata Power has collaborated with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 EV charging points across its member's developer properties. The MoU was signed today at The Real Estate Forum, 2022 in Mumbai in the presence of Aaditya Thackeray, Hon'ble. Minister of Tourism & Environment, Govt. of Maharashtra.

The move will give a boost to EV adoption in the state.

Tata Power will provide a comprehensive EV charging solution across member developers of NAREDCO. This will include installation, maintenance, and upgradation of the chargers as and when required. EV owners across NAREDCO's member developers' properties will have access to 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power's EZ Charge mobile app. The collaboration is a huge step toward reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across Maharashtra.

