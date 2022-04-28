Board of G G Engineering approves sub-division of shares

-
At meeting held on 27 April 2022The Board of G G Engineering at its meeting held on 27 April 2022 has approved the sub-division of equity shares of the company from face value of Rs 2 each into equity shares of face value of Re 1 each. The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 10.50 crore to Rs 50 crore by creation of new equity shares.
