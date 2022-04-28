CAMSfinserv and Microsoft to develop Account Aggregator (AA) marketplace in India

-
ALSO READ
Max life adopts the account aggregator system; aims to provide frictionless financial underwriting to customers
ICICI Lombard becomes first non-life insurance player to join Sahamati Account Aggregator Alliance
L&T and Microsoft ink partnership to develop regulated sector cloud offering
Sonata Software recognized for its market leading capabilities in Microsoft Dynamics 365
Finance Minister Exhorts All Banks To Sign Up To Account Aggregator Framework
-
CAMSfinserv (wholly owned subsidiary of CAMS) is working with Microsoft India to develop a robust technology foundation for the Account Aggregator (AA) marketplace in India, to accelerate digital transformation in areas such as credit lending, investment advisory and personal finance management.
CAMSfinserv and Microsoft will work jointly to empower the Account Aggregator ecosystem by developing the digital capabilities necessary for stakeholders to seamlessly collaborate with each other, and drive inclusive financial growth in India
CAMSfinserv is one of the first licensees to launch the path-breaking Account Aggregator services envisioned for consent-based data aggregation and sharing.
Running on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, CAMSfinserv's AA offering will assure users with stringent commitments on uptime and speed of delivery while benefitting from Microsoft's industry-aligned solutions supplemented by its strong R&D and product engineering capabilities.
CAMSfinserv AA will adopt some of the most stringent standards of privacy, security and data delivery standards that are envisioned by the regulator by integrating Microsoft's security suite with the core architecture.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU