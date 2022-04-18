Tata Steel board to mull stock split

-
The steel major's board will consider a stock split proposal on 3 May 2022.On 3 May 2022, the board will also consider Q4 March 2022 results and recommend dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.
On a consolidated basis, Tata Steel's net profit rose 158.9% to Rs 9572.67 crore on 45.9% increase in net sales to Rs 60524.72 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Tata Steel fell 0.10% to settle at Rs 1319.25 on Wednesday. The domestic stock market was shut on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.
