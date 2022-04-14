Dilip Buildcon completes Gorhar-Khairatunda project in Jharkhand

The road construction company on Thursday announced the completion of project on six laning of Gorhar to Khairatunda section of NH-2 in the state of Jharkhand on hybrid annuity mode.

The completion certificate has been issued by the authority on 13 April 2022 and the project was declared fit for entry into commercial operation as on 31 March 2022. The cost of the project was Rs 917 crore.

Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 107.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales declined 18.23% year-on-year to Rs 2,245.50 crore in Q3 FY22.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 0.48% higher at Rs 294.85 on Wednesday. Domestic markets are closed today, 14 April 2022 on account of Mahavir Jayanti / Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. The stock eschanges will also remain shut tomorrow, 15 April 2022 on account of Good Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)