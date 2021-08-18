Tata Steel commissions new steel recycling plant at Rohtak, Haryana

Tata Steel has commissioned its new 0.5 MnTPA Steel Recycling Plant at Rohtak, Haryana. The plant has been set up in collaboration with Aarti Green Tech, as a 'Build, Own, Operate' (BOO) partner. It is the first such facility in India, equipped with modern & mechanised equipment such as Shredder, Baler, Material Handler etc. The scrap would be procured from various market segments such as end-of-life vehicles, obsolete households, construction & demolition, industrial etc., through an App FerroHaat.

The scrap would then be processed through mechanised equipment and the high-quality processed scrap would be supplied for downstream steel making. Steel produced through the recycled route entails lower carbon emissions, resource consumption & energy utilisation.

Simultaneously, Tata Steel has also launched two new brands - Tata FerroBaled and Tata FerroShred for the baled & shredded ferrous scrap produced in its new facility. These products are high quality processed scrap & they promise to provide the much-needed raw material fillip to Indian steel industry by making available quality processed ferrous scrap and reducing the dependency on imports.

