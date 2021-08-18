Prism Johnson receives ratings action from India Ratings

Prism Johnson announced that India Ratings and Research has revised its rating outlook on the long term debt instruments of the Company to 'Positive' from ' Stable', while affirming the ratings at 'IND A+'.

The rating on commercial paper has been affirmed at 'IND A1+'.

Further, India Ratings, has assigned the Credit Rating 'IND A+/Positive' to the proposed new issue of Unsecured Rated Listed Redeemable Taxable Non-convertible Debentures, Tranche - XVIII of Rs. 95 crore of the Company on private placement.

