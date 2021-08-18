Share India Securities launches a digital portal 'Policysquare.in'

Share India Securities announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Share India Brokers launched its digital platform named "Policysquare.in" on 17 August 2021. The portal is in accordance to the ISNP regulation set by IRDAI for distribution of Insurance products through the digital mode.

On this portal, prospective customers can compare, analyse and buy retail products like term, health, motor, travel and investment plans. The portal would have products to offer from 21 Insurance companies. It also has launched the POSP onboarding portal where in the entire journey right from registration to licensing is digital and In the future, OTC products and commercial Insurance products would also be part of the digital mode.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)