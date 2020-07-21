Tata Steel Ltd up for fifth session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 352.9, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.2% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% drop in NIFTY and a 24.73% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 352.9, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 11154.9. The Sensex is at 37908.8, up 1.31%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 8.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2106, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 352.85, flat on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is down 24.2% in last one year as compared to a 1.69% drop in NIFTY and a 24.73% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 4.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

