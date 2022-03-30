JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility receives Rs 3750 cr investment from TPG

Godrej Properties acquires 9-acres land parcel in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad
Business Standard

Tata Steel to acquire certain assets of Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries

Capital Market 

For consideration of Rs 155 crore

Tata Steel has today, i.e. 30 March 2022 executed an Asset Transfer Agreement with Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries (SFML) for acquisition of itemized assets to produce ferro alloys for a consideration of Rs 155 crore.

The asset acquisition will provide an inorganic growth opportunity for Tata Steel to augment its Ferro alloys processing capacities.

SFML has two 16.5 MVA furnaces with annual production capacity of ~53 Ktpa located at Balasore, Odisha

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 30 2022. 20:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU