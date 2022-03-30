G R Infraprojects secures LoA for 5 NHAI road projects

-
G R Infraprojects has received letter of award dated 30 March 2022 from the National Highways Authority of India for five new projects.
Project 1: Construction of 4-Lane Greenfield expressway spur from DelhiVadodara Greenfield expressway near Bandikui to Jaipur in Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in the state of Rajasthan on Hybrid Annuity Mode. Bid project cost - Rs 1368 crore
Project 2: Upgradation to Four Lane with Paved Shoulder of NH-341 from Bhimasar, Junction of NH-41 to Anjar - Bhuj upto Airport Junction, Km 0.000 to Km 65.478 in the State of Gujarat on Hybrid Annuity Mode. Bid project cost - Rs 1085 crore
Project 3: Construction of Four Laning of NH-71 from Madanapalli (Design Km 0.000/Existing Km 0.000) to Pileru (Design Km 55.900/Existing Km 59.250) (Design Length = 55.900 Km) Package-1 on HAM Mode in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojna. Bid project cost - Rs 1577 crore
Project 4: Four Laning of existing 2-lane stretch from Govindpur (MH/TG Border) (Design Km 32.910) to Rajura (Design Km 89.090) {Design Length - 56.180 Km} section of NH-353B in the State of Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode under NH(O). Bir project cost - Rs 907 crore
Project 5: Four Laning of existing 2-lane stretch from Bamni (Design Km 19.000) to MH/TG Border (Design Km 51.985) section of NH-930D in the State of Maharashtra on HAM under NH(O). Bir project cost - Rs 837 crore
