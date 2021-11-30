Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem buys land in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q2 FY22 PAT grows 13% to Rs 75 cr
Thirumalai Chemicals commissions Phthalic Anhydride plant at Dahej
Gujarat Pipavav Port commences partial operations of Pipavav Port
Gujarat Pipavav Port resumes normal port operations
Go Fashion, NTPC, Coal India to be watched
-
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem acquired an industrial land admeasuring 50,399.16 sq. metre at Dahej - III GIDC Estate, Bharuch, Gujarat, India.
The land has been acquired from internal accruals only and it will be used on need basis in future, the press statement further stated.
Tatva Chintan Pharma reported an 810.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.41 crore on a 105.9% rise in net sales to Rs 123.62 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is a specialty chemicals manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC). It is the largest and only commercial manufacturer of SDAs for zeolites in India.
Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem slumped 6.72% to close at Rs 2,346.50 on Monday, 29 November 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU