Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem buys land in Gujarat

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem acquired an industrial land admeasuring 50,399.16 sq. metre at Dahej - III GIDC Estate, Bharuch, Gujarat, India.

The land has been acquired from internal accruals only and it will be used on need basis in future, the press statement further stated.

Tatva Chintan Pharma reported an 810.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.41 crore on a 105.9% rise in net sales to Rs 123.62 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is a specialty chemicals manufacturing company engaged in the manufacturing of a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC). It is the largest and only commercial manufacturer of SDAs for zeolites in India.

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem slumped 6.72% to close at Rs 2,346.50 on Monday, 29 November 2021.

