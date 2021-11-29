Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Heritage Foods Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, Unichem Laboratories Ltd and IFB Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 November 2021.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd lost 9.29% to Rs 203 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Heritage Foods Ltd crashed 8.92% to Rs 397.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32439 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16632 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd tumbled 8.30% to Rs 233.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38067 shares in the past one month.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd pared 8.20% to Rs 218.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14902 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18232 shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd corrected 7.69% to Rs 1165.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1611 shares in the past one month.

