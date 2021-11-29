Deep Industries bags award worth Rs 68 cr from ONGC

-
ALSO READ
Dilip Buildcon bags NHAI road project worth Rs 1060 cr in Andhra Pradesh
RPP Infra bags new orders worth Rs 157.67 cr
RVNL bags order worth nearly Rs 382 crore for Indore Metro Rail Project
Power Mech Projects bags LoI for two projects worth Rs 725 cr
NCC bags orders worth Rs 2,167 crore so far in November
-
Deep Industries received a letter of award from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for hiring of CBM Gas Compression and CO2 removal facilities for a period of three years from GCS - Bokaro, CBM Asset, ONGC, Bakaro worth approx. Rs 67.99 crore.
On a consolidated basis, Deep Industries' net profit stood at Rs 21.33 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 2.04 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 91.27 crore in Q2 September 2021, registering a 95.9% growth from Rs 46.60 crore in Q2 September 2020.
Deep Industries has grown up to be a "one stop solution" provider for every need in oil and gas field operations by catering various equipment and services under rental and chartered-hire basis.
Shares of Deep Industries rose 0.07% to Rs 143.50 while Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) declined 2.17% to Rs 143.95 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU