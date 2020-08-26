TCI Express spurts after HDFC MF buys stake

TCI Express jumped 5.33% to Rs 851.20 after HDFC Mutual Fund bought 2,17,203 shares or 0.56% stake of the company at Rs 795 per share via bulk deal on NSE yesterday.

On 25 August 2020, HDFC Mutual Fund (Tax Saver Fund) bought 2,17,203 shares (0.56% stake) at Rs 795 per share via bulk deal on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 74.723. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 704.71 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 717.39.

TCI Express' standalone net profit slumped 95% to Rs 0.92 crore on a 65.4% drop in net sales to Rs 88.74 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

TCI Express operates as an integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider. The company offers transportation, storage, warehousing, and support services for transportation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)