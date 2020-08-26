Indostar Capital Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GIC Housing Finance Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, Parag Milk Foods Ltd and TVS Srichakra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2020.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd soared 15.42% to Rs 318.9 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 40898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2432 shares in the past one month.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd spiked 10.57% to Rs 120.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67252 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR surged 8.25% to Rs 51.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd jumped 8.08% to Rs 119.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

TVS Srichakra Ltd rose 7.92% to Rs 1593.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1939 shares in the past one month.

