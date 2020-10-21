TCS announces strategic partnership with University of Tokyo

Tata Consultancy Services and the University of Tokyo (UTokyo), announced a strategic partnership to conduct joint academic-industry research.

Through the partnership, UTokyo and TCS aspire to realize their shared vision of applying design thinking and digital technologies to address real world business and societal challenges.

The strategic partnership aims to drive business innovation across four focus pillars:

1. Technological Collaboration Members from UTokyo's Graduate School of Information and TCS' research team will explore joint research on the 'Future of Work', exploring the deployment of tele-robotics in unstructured environments with shared autonomy between robots and humans. The project will leverage TCS' leading edge work in the field of cognitive robotics, which looks at robotic solutions spread across telepresence and teleoperations for the realization of agile workforces.

2. Talent Exchange Research faculty from TCS' Research & Innovation group will engage undergraduate and postgraduate UTokyo students through intensive lecture programs, starting with the field of embedded systems and robotics. Lectures will be conducted remotely using TCS Pace Port infrastructure. TCS will also offer internship opportunities to select UTokyo students/ researchers, who will gain from immersive research and learning opportunities at TCS' global facilities.

UTokyo and TCS will also engage surrounding communities through a collaborative STEM education program centering around computer programming and programming-based logical thinking. The joint initiative will aim to nurture digital literacy and computational acumen amongst local junior high-school students.

3. Innovation The application of design thinking as a framework for ideation and innovation is a common area of focus for the two partners. The Institute of Industrial Science, UTokyo's 'DLX Design Lab' will collaborate with TCS' service-design specialists to curate highly customized solutions that address real-world challenges of TCS customers.

4. Start-up Engagement TCS will incorporate UTokyo's 400-strong startup ecosystem into its TCS Co-Innovation Network (TCS COIN), providing them global market access. Through various partner and customer engagements, these ecosystem partners will see the potential real-world application of their cutting-edge technologies expedited.

