TCS partners with KBZ MS General Insurance and KBZ Life Insurance

Implements TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance

Tata Consultancy Services announced that KBZ MS General Insurance and KBZ Life Insurance, the first officially licensed private insurance provider in Myanmar, has successfully moved to TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance.

The company selected TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance to transform its legacy core system to a modern, scalable digital solution. TCS implemented the end-to-end, digitally-enabled SaaS solution on a public cloud. The integrated solution spanning property and casualty, health, and life insurance went live during the disruptive COVID-19 lockdown period, enabled by TCS' Secure Borderless Workspaces, a transformative operating model that allows organizations to fully and seamlessly transition to virtual workspaces.

