Qualcomm and Jio Platforms to develop 5G RAN technology in India

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Jio Platforms (Jio) along with its wholly owned subsidiary Radisys Corporation on 20 October 2020 announced their expanded efforts to develop open and interoperable interface compliant architecture based 5G solutions with a virtualized RAN.

This work is intended to fast track the development and roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

Qualcomm Technologies and Jio also announced that they achieved over a 1 Gbps milestone on the Jio 5GNR solution, leveraging the Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms. This achievement not only supports Jio's 5G credentials but also signifies the entry of Jio and India into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio.

With 5G technology, users will experience the benefits of higher data rates, low latency communications and enhanced digital experiences across a wide array of connected devices, from 5G-enabled smartphones to enterprise laptops to AR/VR products to vertical IOT solutions.

