TCS expands partnership with London Marathon Event

Tata Consultancy Services announced an expanded partnership with London Marathon Events to create a new, unified data platform, which will enable personalised experiences for athletes, spectators, charities and sponsors.

As part of the partnership, TCS will design and implement a new data lake, built on Microsoft Azure Cloud, to help London Marathon bring stories of the races and charitable achievements to life again. The data lake will unify all data silos, allowing London Marathon to democratise access to its data by making it searchable and enabling the delivery of valuable insights and analysis.

The goal isto personalise campaigns across events and provide the management team with visualisation tools to take real-time decisions and to make it safer for people to participate. This will help drive more participation, create a safer environment and an enhanced runner experience.

