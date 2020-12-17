Tata Motors to acquire remaining 49% stake in Tata Marcopolo Motors

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power allots 49.05 cr shares aggregating Rs 2600 cr to Tata Sons
Board of Tata Steel Partly Paid Up recommends final dividend
Tata Motors DVR spurts after Tata Sons hikes stake
Tata Power jumps after board OKs raising Rs 2600 cr from Tata Sons
Tata Motors gains after sales rise 26% YoY in October
-
Tata Motors announced that the company has signed an agreement to purchase the balance 49% shareholding from the joint venture partner, Marcopolo SA in Tata Marcopolo Motors (TTML) for a cash consideration of Rs 99.96 crore.
Post the purchase, TMML will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. All technologies pertaining to existing bus body products manufactured will continue to vest with TMML. In addition as part of the transition, Marcopolo S.
A. will continue to license the Marcopolo trademarks to TMML for a minimum of 3 years with a non-compete provision in India for a corresponding period. The transaction will not result in any impact on TMML's operations or the continued sales and service of the Company's customers. The Company, Marcopolo S. A. and TMML intend to maintain an open channel for future collaboration opportunities around bus body designs and technical consulting service
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU