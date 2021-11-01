TCS expands partnership with Malaysian Celcom

For Celcom's new core platform transformation project

Tata Consultancy Services is expanding its partnership with Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom), a leading telecommunications provider in Malaysia, to transform the latter's core business support systems (BSS) using TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX hosted on Microsoft Azure.

With the new core platforms transformation project, TCS will enable Celcom to further enhance its digital and platform positioning through advanced digital capabilities like AI/ML-driven business simulations, an enterprise product catalogue, and partner ecosystem enablement.

To address the rapid and dynamic market growth, TCS will help Celcom adopt and integrate a microservices-enabled modular digital BSS core based on cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, business intelligence, machine learning and cloud technologies. This also enables Celcom to have access to real-time data and customer insights, enhancing business simulations for improved revenue, costs, and optimized operations.

