TCS gains after JP Morgan Funds buys stake

TCS rose 1.34% to Rs 2293.50 after JP Morgan Funds purchased 0.03% stake in the IT major worth approximately Rs 247 crore via block deal on Monday.

On Monday (6 July), JP Morgan Funds purchased 11.23 lakh equity shares, or 0.03% stake, of TCS at an average price of Rs 2,199 per share via block deal on the BSE.

JP Morgan Funds acquired the shares from Flagship Indian Investment Company (Mauritius).

The company's board will meet on 9 July 2020 to approve the financial results for June quarter. The board will also consider declaration of interim dividend to equity shareholders.

On a consolidated basis, TCS reported 0.85% fall in net profit to Rs 8,049 crore on 0.03% rise in total income to Rs 40,684 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q3 December 2019. Operating margin for the Q4 stood at 25.1%, and net margin reported was 20.2%.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.

