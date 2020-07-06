Almondz Global Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd, Zeal Aqua Ltd, Setco Automotive Ltd and A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2020.

Almondz Global Securities Ltd lost 8.80% to Rs 10.26 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 701 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd crashed 8.20% to Rs 56. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3077 shares in the past one month.

Zeal Aqua Ltd tumbled 5.90% to Rs 59. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14344 shares in the past one month.

Setco Automotive Ltd dropped 5.16% to Rs 10.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19598 shares in the past one month.

A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 5.13. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

