Himatsingka Seide Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Omaxe Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Retail Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 July 2020.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd crashed 6.34% to Rs 59.85 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 69425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51824 shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 97.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1325 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd lost 4.98% to Rs 147.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 82672 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd shed 4.98% to Rs 129.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd pared 4.94% to Rs 38.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 56790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

