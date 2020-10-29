TCS launches #ThisRun, a unique worldwide Community for runners

Tata Consultancy Services announced the launch of #ThisRun, a new worldwide community for runners, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to global marathon and running partnership platforms.

The new community brings runners together for better health and empowers them with technology innovation. Through inspirational stories, tools and tips, ThisRun imaginatively captures the power of sport to unite people, help them grow and push boundaries in order to challenge the status quo.

This year, new technology innovations introduced by TCS have helped to reimagine many of the world's top marathons as virtual events, and enabled runners across the world to participate.

These include the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS Amsterdam Marathon, the London, Chicago and Boston marathons, as well as the world's largest cross-country race, the TCS Lidingoppet.

To enhance the experience and recreate real life running events, TCS has introduced several novel features in its race apps, such as smart medals, soundtracks to give runners the experience of running through cheering crowds, unique AR and VR elements, and virtual maps to show where they are on a city course - regardless of their location elsewhere in the world. Additionally, AI-powered real-time digital coaching and the ability to store medals and achievements in a digital portfolio, make participation in these events more memorable.

