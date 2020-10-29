Wonderla Holidays to open its theme park in Bangalore

Wonderla Holidays is set to reopen in Bangalore for business from 09 November 2020.

Over 12,000 frontline COVID-19 warriors will be invited to Wonderla in the opening week with their families to honour their efforts and commitment in the fight against the pandemic. The park will exclusively be open only for them starting November 9, 2020 until November 12, 2020. The frontline warriors along with their families will be able to access all the rides and enjoy the food and beverage at the park.

The invitees will include frontline warriors from across various industries such as doctors and nurses, attendees, ambulance drivers, policemen, bankers, delivery executives, teachers, journalists, BBMP and BMTC officials.

The park will be open to common public starting from November 13, 2020 only on Fridays to Sundays at a reopening price of Rs. 699 inclusive of GST till the end of the month.

In order to follow social distancing protocols and to maintain a contactless system, the entry into the amusement park will only be permitted through online booking. As a crowd control measure, the theme park's capacity will be restricted to three thousand per day. The water park is to remain closed initially as per government guidelines.

The company will be opening its theme park and resort only in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Kochi and Hyderabad parks remains closed.

