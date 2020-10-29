Wonderla Holidays to open its theme park in Bangalore

-
ALSO READ
Wonderla Holidays launches new plant nursery venture in Kochi
Wonderla Holidays expands "Wonder Kitchen" to Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad
Board of Wonderla Holidays approves change in directorate
Brigade Group reopens all hotels from 08 June
Razorpay to facilitate donations for Facebook Fundraisers
-
Wonderla Holidays is set to reopen in Bangalore for business from 09 November 2020.
Over 12,000 frontline COVID-19 warriors will be invited to Wonderla in the opening week with their families to honour their efforts and commitment in the fight against the pandemic. The park will exclusively be open only for them starting November 9, 2020 until November 12, 2020. The frontline warriors along with their families will be able to access all the rides and enjoy the food and beverage at the park.
The invitees will include frontline warriors from across various industries such as doctors and nurses, attendees, ambulance drivers, policemen, bankers, delivery executives, teachers, journalists, BBMP and BMTC officials.
The park will be open to common public starting from November 13, 2020 only on Fridays to Sundays at a reopening price of Rs. 699 inclusive of GST till the end of the month.
In order to follow social distancing protocols and to maintain a contactless system, the entry into the amusement park will only be permitted through online booking. As a crowd control measure, the theme park's capacity will be restricted to three thousand per day. The water park is to remain closed initially as per government guidelines.
The company will be opening its theme park and resort only in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Kochi and Hyderabad parks remains closed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU