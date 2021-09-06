TCS positioned as a Leader in Capital Markets Operations

Tata Consultancy Services was positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Capital Markets Operations.

In an assessment of 24 global service providers offering capital markets operations services, TCS was placed highest for value delivered, portfolio mix, and global delivery footprint, which has resulted in it being placed highest for overall market impact.

According to the report, TCS is strongly positioned in capital markets with its well-rounded capabilities in both buy side and sell side of operations, advisory offerings, robust technology, and digital suite with BPaas-led approach.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)