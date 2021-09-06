New India Assurance Company announces cessation of director & general manager

-
ALSO READ
New India Assurance Company announces cessation of CMD
Edelweiss Financial climbs on divesting stake in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers
New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit rises 96.67% in the March 2021 quarter
New India Assurance Company standalone net profit rises 90.61% in the March 2021 quarter
New India Assurance Company consolidated net profit declines 69.07% in the June 2021 quarter
-
With effect from 04 September 2021New India Assurance Company announced that Satyajit Tripathy Director & General Manager on the Board of the company has been appointed as the CMD of "United India Insurance Company" vide Ministry Order dated 04 September 2021.
Hence, Satyajit Tripathy ceases to be the Director & General Manager of The New India Assurance Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU