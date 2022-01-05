L&T's heavy engineering arm wins significant contracts in Q3

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won significant contracts for its various business segments in Q3 of FY22. As per the company's project classification, these orders are valued in range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The Modification, Revamp and Upgrade (MRU) Business of L&T Heavy Engineering has been awarded an important contract by a key hydrocarbon sector customer in the Middle East. It covers Detailed Engineering, Supply of critical equipment & components, leading into multidisciplinary site work involving multiple staggered shutdowns during which the revamp work would be carried out.

The Modification, Revamp and Upgrade (MRU) Business of L&T Heavy Engineering has been awarded an important contract by a key hydrocarbon sector customer in the Middle East.

It covers Detailed Engineering, Supply of critical equipment & components, leading into multidisciplinary site work involving multiple staggered shutdowns during which the revamp work would be carried out.

The Modification, Revamp and Upgrade (MRU) Business of L&T Heavy Engineering has been awarded an important contract by a key hydrocarbon sector customer in the Middle East. It covers Detailed Engineering, Supply of critical equipment & components, leading into multidisciplinary site work involving multiple staggered shutdowns during which the revamp work would be carried out.

The project mainly includes capacity augmentation of existing RFCC Unit and conversion of this existing unit into INDMAX FCC unit, to maximize propylene yield. The expansion will enhance the crude processing capacity of the Barauni Refinery from 6.0 MMTPA to 9.0 MMTPA. This order is a testimony of IOCL's faith in L&T Heavy Engineering's capabilities for engineering, manufacturing, and integration of technology intensive revamps in this sector.

Other orders secured by L&T Heavy Engineering include Critical Hydrocracker and Hydrotreater Reactors for the Residue Processing and Treating Unit of the Numaligarh Refinery; Ethylene Oxide Reactors for a Mono-ethylene Glycol (MEG) project in Poland from a European client; Ethylene Oxide Reactor for another MEG Project in Uzbekistan; Waste Heat Boiler packages for an Ammonia Plant in Israel & High-Pressure Heat Exchangers for IOCL Barauni Refinery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)