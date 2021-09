TCS positioned as a Leader in Life Sciences Operations Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Life Sciences Operations Services.

In an assessment of 31 life sciences BPS providers, TCS was placed highest for Vision and Capability. According to the report, TCS is one of the largest providers of services in life sciences operations and offers end-to-end services across the complete value chain including pharmacovigilance, clinical data management, biostatistics, supply chain management, regulatory affairs, and medical writing.

