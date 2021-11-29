TCS positioned as Leader for Managed Multicloud Services

-
ALSO READ
HCL Technologies named a Leader for Managed Multicloud Services 2021 Vendor Assessment
TCS positioned as a Leader in Network Transformation and Managed Services
TCS positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Managed Cloud Services for Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan)
TCS positioned as Leader in Life Science R&D BPO Services
TCS positioned as a Leader in Wealth and Asset Management Services
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Managed Multicloud Services.
According to the report, TCS' strategy for cloud is anchored to TCS Business 4.0 (thought leadership framework), which is focused on helping clients transform their businesses to a borderless enterprise.
The report goes on to say that TCS exceeded industry standards for upgrading legacy infrastructure to private cloud IaaS infrastructure as part of managed multicloud services as well as for supporting legacy custom-coded applications (e.g., COBOL) and any type of Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle applications (e.g., legacy/non-cloud application architectures, applications architected for the cloud including SaaS).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU