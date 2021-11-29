TCS positioned as Leader for Managed Multicloud Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Managed Multicloud Services.

According to the report, TCS' strategy for cloud is anchored to TCS Business 4.0 (thought leadership framework), which is focused on helping clients transform their businesses to a borderless enterprise.

The report goes on to say that TCS exceeded industry standards for upgrading legacy infrastructure to private cloud IaaS infrastructure as part of managed multicloud services as well as for supporting legacy custom-coded applications (e.g., COBOL) and any type of Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle applications (e.g., legacy/non-cloud application architectures, applications architected for the cloud including SaaS).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)