Capri Global Capital collaborates with SBI to offer MSME loans

-
ALSO READ
Capri Global rises after partnering with Union Bank for co-lending
RIL, Pidilite Industries, Capri Global in focus
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 13.97% in the September 2021 quarter
Capri Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 15.84% in the June 2021 quarter
Punjab National Bank receives ratings action from India Ratings
-
Capri Global Capital (CGCL) has entered into a Co]Lending agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer MSME loans.
Through this collaboration, CGCL and SBI aim to disburse MSME loans initially across 100+ touch points pan]India. The loan disbursement under this arrangement would commence from December 2021.
This agreement is signed under the Co]Lending guidelines issued by RBI in November 2020 for Co]Lending to the Priority Sector.
The collaboration will help MSMEs to avail customized lending solutions at a competitive rate of interest with a significant reduction in turn]around time.
The Co]Lending agreement aims to enhance last]mile finance and drive financial inclusion to MSMEs by offering secured loans between Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 100 lakhs. The Co]Lending arrangement will entail joint contribution of credit to the prospective MSME customers in Tier II and Tier III markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU