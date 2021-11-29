Capri Global Capital collaborates with SBI to offer MSME loans

Capri Global Capital (CGCL) has entered into a Co]Lending agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer MSME loans.

Through this collaboration, CGCL and SBI aim to disburse MSME loans initially across 100+ touch points pan]India. The loan disbursement under this arrangement would commence from December 2021.

This agreement is signed under the Co]Lending guidelines issued by RBI in November 2020 for Co]Lending to the Priority Sector.

The collaboration will help MSMEs to avail customized lending solutions at a competitive rate of interest with a significant reduction in turn]around time.

The Co]Lending agreement aims to enhance last]mile finance and drive financial inclusion to MSMEs by offering secured loans between Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 100 lakhs. The Co]Lending arrangement will entail joint contribution of credit to the prospective MSME customers in Tier II and Tier III markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)