Ratnamani Metals intimates of IT search operations at its offices and plants

From 23 November to 27 November 2021

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes announced that Search Operations were carried out by the Income Tax Department at the Registered Office, Corporate Office, Branch Offices and Plants of the Company during the period from 23 November 2021 to 27 November 2021.

The company extended its full co-operation to the Income Tax Officials and does not foresee any material impact on the Company's current or future business operations.

