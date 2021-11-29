Asian Paints to undertake Rs 960 cr capacity expansion at Ankleshwar facility

Asian Paints has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat, commencing the proposed expansion of manufacturing capacity of paint from 130,000 KL to 250,000 KL and resins and emulsions from 32000 MT to 85000MT to be completed over a period of the next 2 -3 years at a total investment of Rs. 960 crores (approx.) on plant and machinery at the current prevailing prices.

This expansion will be carried out on the existing land owned by the Company.

