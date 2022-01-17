TCS ranks #1 in customer satisfaction in France

Tata Consultancy Services has been voted number one in customer satisfaction in France, in an independent survey of CxOs of top IT spending organizations.

This is the third consecutive year that TCS has taken the top spot with an overall satisfaction score of 84%,compared to the industry average of 71%, reflecting TCS' strong performance across multiple dimensions.

The independent study by Whitelane Research surveyed more than 160 CxOs and senior decision makers of the top IT spending organizations in the country, representing over 480 contracts.

It evaluated 31 IT service providers over 9 key performance indicators along service delivery, relationship, innovation, and transformation.

TCS took the top position in Business Understanding, Proactivity, Account Management, and Service Quality. By IT domain, the company ranked first in Application Development, Maintenance and Testing with an 85% satisfaction score.

