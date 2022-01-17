Ajmera Realty & Infra India to develop residential project in Wadala

Ajmera Realty & Infra India announced that the company is developing the next phase of its residential project in Wadala, part of the 100 acres master layout of Ajmera i-land in Mumbai. The project has approximately 5,00,000 sq. ft. carpet area for sale, with funding avenues for t he said project coming in from a mix of internal accruals, construction finance loan from HDFC, and sales advances. With an estimated sales value of Rs 1500 crore, the project plot will comprise 540 residential flats and 18 retail shops.

The construction of the project will comprise of two wings, aggregating to 540 residential flats, which will be within close proximity of a huge 25 acres garden, which is also located within the Township.

The 2BHK and 3BHK apartments configuration ranges from 750 - 794 RERA CA and 977 - 1225 RERA CA respectively. Construction of the project has begun and is expected to be completed in five years. The project is designed by prominent architect Hafeez Contractor.

