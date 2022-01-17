Renaissance Global announces strategic licensing agreement with National Football League

Renaissance Global has today announced a licensing agreement with the National Football League (NFL).

Through this agreement, Renaissance and the NFL will collaborate to design unique branded jewellery collection using NFL intellectual property. This unique collection will be marketed to consumers in the US.

The licensing agreement with NFL along with its existing strategic licensing agreements with Enchanted Disney Fine Jewellery, Hallmark, Star Wars and Disney Treasures augments the company's portfolio of licensed brands.

